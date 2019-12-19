NATIONAL TOUR OF MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® PLAYS COASTAL ALABAMA JANUARY 21-26 for 8 performances!

Tickets On Sale Now!

FOLEY, ALABAMA – GFour Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards®, are proudly bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical® to Foley and will play the OWA Theater, year-round home to Legends in Concert, for 8 performances, January 21-26, 2019. Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased at VisitOWA.com/Tickets or by calling 251369-6100. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling 314-775-6822.

Click here to learn more from the official OWA event website.

Now celebrating 18 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Menopause The Musical® is now in its 18th year and 14th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 15 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

About GFour Productions Proud producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, GFOUR PRODUCTIONS has produced some of the nation’s highest caliber shows, from small regional theatre to Broadway and beyond. Recent productions include THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Broadway, winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best Comedy, now also on tour in the U.S.; the Tony Award®-nominated production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF also on tour in the U.S.; AMERICAN SON starring Kerry Washington, soon to be released on Netflix; and the premiere of David Mamet’s BITTER WHEAT, starring John Malkovich. Other selected highlights include winning the 2013 Tony Award® for their 50th anniversary production of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF; Co-financing the 5-time Tony Award®, 5-time Drama Desk Award, and 7-time Olivier Award winner for Best Musical, MATILDA THE MUSICAL; and producing the popular 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL with music by Dolly Parton, and RING OF FIRE the Johnny Cash Musical Show. GFour’s newest production, MIDDLETOWN, a play by Dan Clancy, premiered this spring to audiences and critics in Las Vegas and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The Vegas Voice raves that “MIDDLETOWN is emotional gold!” For more information, visit www.GFourProductions.com

About OWA® OWA (oh-wah) has become known as a world-class, award winning entertainment destination owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Its authentic design celebrates the destinations rural roots and the area’s natural beauty. The name OWA, which translates to “big water” in the Muscogee Creek language, was inspired by the 14-acre lake at the center of this unique development. OWA has the feel of a small Southern town that evolved through time with distinct districts, such as Downtown OWA and The Park at OWA, its amusement park. OWA’s 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites sits within walking distance to the entire property, as well as its 14-acre amusement park. The Park at OWA features more than 20 rides, with a new dark ride opening summer 2019. It also features inpark dining, a brand new splash pad and a variety of midway games. Enjoy retail and dining amenities in admission-free in Downtown OWA, featuring brand new openings throughout summer 2019. Future plans for OWA include a luxury RV Park (2020) and an indoor water park with adjacent resort-style hotel (2021). Check VisitOWA.com for full details and the latest events, or follow @VisitOWA across all social platforms.