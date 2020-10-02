Movie Nights on Gulf Coast CW – “The Medallion”

Tori B. invites you to movie night …from the comfort of your own couch!
Tune-in for a movie night this weekend on The Gulf Coast CW! Saturday starting at 7:00PM you can watch the movie, “The Medallion” starring Jackie Chan, Lee Evans, and Claire Forlani.
The Medallion is an action/comedy movie about a detective who suffers a fatal accident involving a mysterious medallion and is transformed into an immortal warrior with superhuman powers.
Pop some popcorn and get ready for a movie every Saturday night on the Gulf Coast CW!
