Movie Nights on Gulf Coast CW “The Fog”

Tori B. invites you to movie night …from the comfort of your own couch!

Tune-in for a movie night this weekend on The Gulf Coast CW! Saturday starting at 6:30PM you can watch the movie, The Fog starring Tom Welling, Selma Blair and Maggie Grace.

The Fog is a 2005 American supernatural film and remake of John Carpenter’s 1980 film of supernatural horror film directed by Rupert Wainwright and starring Tom Welling, Selma Blair, and Maggie Grace. It is a remake of John Carpenter‘s 1980 film of the same name and was produced by Carpenter and Debra Hill who co-wrote the original film. The film’s narrative follows a strange fog that sweeps in over an island town in the coast of Oregon; it brings vindictive apparitions of mariners who were murdered there 134 years prior. The townspeople find themselves trapped and fighting for their lives while investigating the truth of their history.

Pop some popcorn and get ready for a movie every Saturday night on the Gulf Coast CW!



