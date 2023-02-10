Move over Hurricane, a new drink is in town to supplant the New Orleans associated Hurricane, and it’s called the 1703! Jabel Hendrix, the creator of the 1703, has partnered with Cathead Distillery for the launching of the new Mobile centric, Bay Area drink. Jabel said that he was inspired to create the 1703 because “people associated Mardi Gras with just New Orleans and the Hurricane, so I’ve created a drink to rival the hurricane that Mobile can call its own!”

The name 1703 is derived from the year that Mardi Gras first took place in its birthplace of Mobile, Alabama. Given that the drinks ingredients were inspired by Mardi Gras colors, with a beachy feel to it, this would be the perfect drink to have during your Mardi Gras celebrations. The 1703 has 2-3oz of Cathead Vodka, Passion fruit juice, Grape juice or soda, pineapple juice, 1.5oz of French vanilla simple syrup and 1oz of Apple Pucker. This sounds like the perfect drink to get the party going!

The 1703 comes in a cocktail, frozen and sangria versions. You can find the 1703 and its creator Jabel Hendrix at Kazoolas on Dauphin Street this Sunday, and at Joe Cain’s and BBQing with my Honey this Monday, with more locations to be announced later. For more information, follow Jabel Hendrix on Instagram @OfficialJabelHendrix.