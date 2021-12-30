MoonPie Over Mobile Headlines This Weeks New Year’s Edition Of 5 Things To Do This Weekend!

MoonPie Over Mobile – Mobile

First up we have Moonpie Over Mobile in Downtown Mobile where the delectable treat will be dropped at midnight followed by fireworks and a light show, but don’t let me burry the lead as Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will be performing at 11pm! The night kicks off at 8pm with the Port City Secondliners

Pensacola Beach Fireworks Display – Pensacola

Keep your eyes focused on the Pensacola Beach skies this New Year’s Eve for a free firework display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk because right at midnight there will be a dazzling light display, provided by the beach chamber, that will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

New Year’s Eve Celebration – HarborWalk Village, Destin

Next up we have New Year’s Eve at Harbor Walk Village in Destin where Flash Flood begins the celebration with live music at 7:00pm followed by the headliner taking the stage at 9:30pm, The A-Town A-List so countdown with us until the 2022 Midnight Ball Drop & party into the New Year!

Sparks and Sounds – Downtown OWA

Come on out to OWA as they’ll be welcoming back two bands from the OWA Live Concert Series from this summer with country musicians the Miles Flatt Band at 5pm then followed by Motown group The Tip Tops starting at 7pm. The epic fireworks show starts at 8:50 and they even have a Bubbles and Beats Street Party for the kids at 2pm!

Reelin’ In The New Year – The Wharf, Orange Beach

Come on down to The Wharf as we welcome 2022 with our annual Reelin’ in the New Year Street Party presented by WKRG News 5, Pepsi, & Miller Lite. So, say goodbye to 2021 in the flyest style with live bands, family friendly activities AND adult-centered fun all peaking at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop, and a fireworks finale presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer!

For more New Years celebrations check out Gulf Coast CW.com!