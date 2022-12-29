MoonPie over Mobile – Mobile

First up we have MoonPie over Mobile dropping Saturday night as we say good bye to 2022 and hello to 2023! It’s always a good time downtown as there will be several acts to keep the party going with Red Clay Strays, Levon Gray, the Port City Secondliners and Jukebox Brass Band, DJ Blayze on the 1’s and 2’s, along with this years headliners 3rd Eye blind! So, come on out and celebrate this semi charmed kinda life on New Years Eve in Downtown Mobile!

NYE Culture Year End Party – Mobile

And staying in Downtown Mobile, once the Moonpie has dropped make your way over to The Soul Kitchen for the 2022 New Years Eve Culture Year End Party! This is going to be a great party to kick off 2023 right with DJ K Rock and DJ Blayze keeping the party going. Doors open at 10 with tickets at the door starting at $45!

HarborWalk Village Fireworks – Destin

Then lets take a look at what Destin is doing to ring in the New Year as Harborwalk Village will be having live entertainment happening on the main stage, beginning at 7:00PM with Shenanigans, followed by The New Royals at 9:30PM. Then turn your eyes to the skies for a dazzling firework display over the Harbor and shout along as we countdown the Ball Drop, welcoming a New Year!

Pensacola Beach Fireworks – Pensacola

If you’re in Pensacola for the New Year, head on down to the sound side of Pensacola Beach for their spectacular fireworks show! Yes, the fireworks are back on in Pensacola this year and it’s going to be a great time! So, at the stroke of midnight, keep your eyes to the skies as a dazzling light display will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

Kids Confetti Drop/Reelin’ in the New Year – The Wharf

Last but not least we have The Wharf holding their Kids Confetti Drop at 10am where the kids of the Gulf Coast can enjoy New Years Eve Nickelodeon style! Then beginning at 5pm its time for the big kids to play as they will be Reelin’ in the New Year with their annual street party presented by Pepsi, Miller Lite and WKRG News 5! Let’s bid adieu to 2022 in the grandest of style with live bands, family friendly activities AND adult-centered fun all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop and a fireworks finale presented by White Claw!