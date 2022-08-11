Monster Jam – Pensacola

Buckle up for the greatest motorsport spectacle on earth, as Monster Jam heads to the Pensacola Bay Center with 2 shows on Saturday and another on Sunday! This bone-crunching, fuel-injected show gathers the best drivers and monster trucks in the world to face off in the hopes of making it to the finals in Las Vegas. So, if you’re looking for something awesome this weekend to do, this is definitely it!

LODA Art Walk/Roll Mobile/Saturdays at the Coop – Mobile

The LODA Art Walk is back as the City of Mobile has a fantastic set of events coming up this weekend! LODA Art Walk is celebrating National Make up Day and Back to School Day on Friday night in Downtown Mobile. Simultaneously at Beinville Square, dust off your roller-skates for Roll Mobile, and of course Saturday Night they’re back at it again with Saturdays at the Coop as they celebrate Yacht Rock from 7-10pm at Cooper Riverside Park! The City of Mobile is doing its thing this weekend!

Pensacola Saenger Theater Showing Saturday Night Fever – Pensacola

And if you’re watching this right now you can see me in a goofy costume dressed as John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever. Why you may ask? Well, its because at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola, they are playing Saturday Night Fever this Saturday night as their next show for their Summer Movie Series! Movie starts at 7pm and tickets are only $5, plus, you’ll get to see me looking wild like this again to open the show! I really do this for a living folks.

Strongest Man Competition – Gulf Shores

Who is the strongest person in Alabama? Well come on out to 2022’s Strongest Man Competition at The Hang Out in Gulf Shores this Saturday! The contest begins at 8:30am where you’ll get to see the strongest men and women in Alabama compete in several different events. You’ll even see them deadlift a car! So, if you’re ready to see some real power, come on out to The Hangout Saturday!

Monroe County Rodeo – Frisco City

2nd Annual Monroe County Rodeo is here and the gates open at 6pm with the rodeo starting at 8. They’re going to have mutton busting starting at 7pm for the kids, bull riding, calf roping, rodeo clowns, and tickets are only $15 for adults, kids 3 and up are $5 under 3 are free. So, come on out Friday night and Saturday night, to Frisco City and just follow the signs to the Monroe County Rodeo!