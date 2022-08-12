Today I visited the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend, home of the greatest motor sports spectacle on Earth. Monster Jam! This amazing show power and skill is one-of-a-kind and I got to speak with a second generation driver of the famed gravedigger, Kristen Anderson.

“Grave Digger was created in 1982 by my dad Dennis Anderson and he drove Grave Digger for 35 years until he retired and now we’re celebrating 40 years of Grave Digger celebrating my dad and the truck. This is going to Be my first time competing in Pensacola ever. I’ve never competed over here on the Panhandle, but I’m really excited because I’m happy to be here and I know that Florida has got some crazy Monster truck fans who get your tickets at monsterjam.com or Ticketmaster.”

With pit parties before both 1:00 o’clock shows Saturday and Sunday, plus an extra show Saturday night at 7 you have plenty of time to get your Monster Jam on!