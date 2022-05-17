This Thursday, Mobile United will be teaming up with The Noble South and Noja for Dining on Dauphin. This is a very cool event that is taking place on Cathedral Square beginning at 6pm. This event is highlighting 50 years of Mobile United’s successful influence on the community by working towards great causes. This event has a phenomenal menu that highlights the talented chefs that we have here in Mobile, specifically at Noja and The Noble South. This is a really great event that I think everyone should attend, with a phenomenal menu, and the backdrop of the beautiful Cathedral Square, it sounds like the perfect date night, or evening for anyone looking to have a great time.