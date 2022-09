If you’re looking for some culture, we have the event for you as the Mobile Latin Fest is coming up on October 14th at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile. Come celebrate Latin culture with a variety of food, music, dance, crafts and even a parade! The Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast is putting on one of the liveliest events of the year that you don’t want to miss! Check out Things to do with Theo to learn more about Mobile Latin Fest!