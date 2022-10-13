Latin Fest – Downtown Mobile

First up we have the Mobile Latin Fest 2022 taking place Friday downtown Mobile from 4-10pm at Cathedral Square! I’ve been waiting all year for the dancing, the food, the culture, the crafts and the music! And while you’re enjoying Latin Fest, don’t forget about sticking around for the October LoDa Art Walk as they celebrate Halloween and Latin Fest where you can enjoy visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. So, make your way Downtown Friday evening for Latin Fest!

Destin Fishing Rodeo – Destin

Then we have the 7th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo which is every single day in the month of October! Weigh-ins are everyday on the docks at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar from 10 am until 7 pm. The Destin Fishing Rodeo is the ultimate fishing tournament for salt water anglers of all ages! Even the kids can get in on the action as every child who enters a fish in the Destin Fishing Rodeo that weighs 1 lb. or more gets a rod and reel and a certificate suitable for framing!

DJ Blayze and Friends Network Fridays & U.S.A. Pre Homecoming Party – Mobile

Then we have a 2 for one event with Mobile’s own legendary DJ Blayze as OSCity presents DJ Blayze and Friends Network Fridays at 7pm at Fuse Kitchen at the Azalea City Golf Course in Mobile. Then at 8 its time to turn up with the Official Un-Official University of South Alabama Homecoming Party with DJ Blayze and DJ K Rock on the ones and twos, and the party won’t stop til 2am! If you have your college I.D., you can get a party gift too! So, make your way down to Fuse Kitchen Friday night!

Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Comedy Tour – Downtown Mobile

One of the most up and coming comedians in America, Taylor Tomlinson and her “Have It All Tour” is coming to the Mobile Saenger Theater, Saturday night at 7pm! Taylor Tomlinson has a Netflix Comedy Special out called “Look at You” as well as being named as one of Forbes “30 Under 30” and has had multiple appearances on late night shows including “The Tonight Show”, and “Conan” as well as being named one of the “Top 10 Comedians to Watch” by Variety in 2019. And if you want to check out my exclusive interview with Taylor Tomlinson, go to GulfCoastCW.com.

Ace of Hearts Poker Run – Various Locations

Last but not least, its once again time for the Ace of Hearts Poker Run this Saturday beginning at the Pensacola Harley Davidson on the Pensacola side and at the Main Event Club on the Mobile side of the Bay. I’m standing in front of the Greer’s St. Louis Market as this is one of the amazing stops that we have! Help raise money for the American Heart Association while enjoying a great day of riding, fun stops and a party at the world-famous Flora-Bama!