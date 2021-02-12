Meet the New Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams

Mobile Ala. (WKRG / The Gulf Coast CW) — Theo Williams joined the Gulf Coast CW as a Promotions Producer in February of 2021. Originally from New Jersey, Theo has had experience as an emcee and announcer for several organizations including Villanova University Men’s and Women’s Basketball and The Harlem Globetrotters, as well as announcing for farm systems for the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Theo began his career as a promotions intern for 950 ESPN, later renamed 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia; working side by side with the sales team to ensure that all promotional events were executed to the preference of the clients. After being promoted to Interim Assistant Promotions Coordinator in 2011 Theo was named as WPEN’s Employee of the month for his exemplary work with live events.

After leaving The Fanatic, Theo carved out a niche as one of the best in-arena hosts and announcers in the Tri-State Area, honing his skills as a live performer with every new opportunity. Now, as a Promotions Producer for The Gulf Coast CW, Theo brings his decade plus experience with him to his new home in Mobile, Alabama to bring his unique brand of entertainment to the Gulf Coast.

Theo is new to the Gulf Coast, and he wants to hear from you about all the great things the area has to offer. Send your ideas and what to check out all along the Gulf Coast to Twilliams@wkrg.com.