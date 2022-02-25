Mardi Gras Parades – Various

It is the final weekend of Mardi Gras season and WKRG News 5 has the low down on all the parades as well as live coverage on WKRG.com and Facebook Live! There are parades all over the Gulf Coast for you to get into the Carnival spirit, so if you’re not there in person, make sure to stay tuned to WKRG.com and Facebook Live!

Blacked Out Masquerade Ball – Mobile

Next up we have the 5th Annual Blacked-Out Masquerade Ball this Saturday from 9pm-3am on Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile. THE RETURN of the most TURNT ball of the Mardi Gras season on the Gulf Coast is here. Its hosted by Bobby V with performance by renowned Hip-Hop Violinist Taqi Ali, along side DJ Sham, DJ Mick, DJ Holdem, DJ Kix, and DJ Tech. Check out Blacked Out Masquerade Ball on Eventbrite for ticket information!

UNITY Public Art Project – Mobile

This Saturday from 10am-2pm the UNITY Public Art Project returns for Mardi Gras! Mobile United is kicking off 50 years of focusing on diversity & inclusion by bringing the Unity Project back to downtown Mobile. UNITY is an interactive, public art project that highlights how beautiful the interaction of our communal differences and similarities can truly be! This event takes place at Isom Clemons Civil Rights Park. To learn more about the UNITY Project as a whole, please visit www.unityproject.net.

Diamond Championship Wrestling – Pascagoula

Diamond Championship Wrestling gets EXTREME this Saturday at the VFW Post 3373 in Pascagoula this Saturday with the opening bell at 7pm! Come watch DCW favorites Mac Daddy Dudds, Van Vicious, Brym-Stone and more get hardcore as well as a meet and greet with ECW hardcore legend Sabu! Tickets start at $10, kids are free, however viewer discretion is advised.

Wale in Concert – Mobile

I just want to see if you gon’ lie or you gon’ love me… Hip Hop star Wale is going to be at the Soul Kitchen Friday night in Downtown Mobile. Wale has had seven studio albums with his 3rd album “The Gifted” debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 100. With such hit songs as “On Chill” and “Poke It Out” this is a show that you don’t want to miss! Tickets are $40 at the door, show starts at 9pm