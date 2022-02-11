Mardi Gras Parades – Various

First event we have up, well, is several events because its Carnival season, and there are parades all over the region! Way too many for me to name right now but if you go to WKRG.com we have a full list for you as well as in-depth coverage of all things Mardi Gras, and you can watch the biggest parades live. There are even Mardi Gras parades in smaller communities like the Krewe De La Kids parade of Heron Lakes which will have Excelsior Band, Azalea Trail Maids, 22 gulf cart floats and more Sunday at 2pm!

4th Annual Spirit of Our Ancestors – Mobile

Next up we have the 4th Annual Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival at the Mobile County Training School in Mobile, Saturday at 10am! The festival celebrates the spirit of the Clotilda survivors who were among 110 Africans brought illegally aboard the Clotilda slave ship in 1860 eventually forming the Africatown community, which exists to this day.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra – Pensacola

Come fly with me, come fly, come fly away to the Saenger Theater in Pensacola as the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will be performing “Come Fly With Me: Music of Sinatra and More” this Saturday at 7:30pm featuring Multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling and vocalist Michael Andrew. Its going to be a great night as the best is yet to come!

21st Annual Chili for Charity – Fairhope

Then we have the 21st annual Chili for Charity in Downtown Fairhope at the Halstead Amphitheater Saturday from 11:30am-2pm, and if the chili isn’t enough there will be animal ambassadors from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and its also an adoption event for the Baldwin Humane Society! What more can you ask for? Delicious chili, lovable animals, a mechanical bull, children’s inflatables and more!

Deon Cole Comedy Tour – Biloxi

Last but not least, comedian Deon Cole is coming to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino this Saturday at 8pm! This NAACP Image Award and SAG Award winning comedian has starred in TV Shows ‘Grown-ish’ and ‘Black-ish’, has written for the Conan O’Brien Show and been in movies such as the Barbershop franchise and ‘The Harder They Fall’ as well as having his own successful Netflix Standup Comedy Special entitled ‘Cole Hearted’! If you want to cry from laughing, this is a show you don’t want to miss!