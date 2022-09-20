The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is more than just an event. Coming up on October 29th at Spanish Plaza Park in Downtown Mobile, this is a time to come together to fight against a common enemy. Making Strides is the largest network of Breast Cancer events in the nation and they are solely focused on raising funds for research, plus critical patient services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. So, come join us on October 29th, and if you would like to hear more, about this walk, check out this episode of Things to do with Theo