Living Local on the Gulf Coast with Tori B. and Mountain Dew

All over the Gulf Coast residents in the community are getting creative with how they spend their time during the COVID-19 Quarantine.

Tori B. from the Gulf Coast CW has teamed up with Buffalo Rock Pepsi and Mountain Dew to remind you of the beauty we have access to when we visit the Alabama State Parks.

Currently, the parks are still open to the public. Individuals must be safe about how they interact with others while visiting the park.

No groups larger than 10 are permitted and everyone must keep a 6 foot distance. Keep your hands washed and to yourself. Remember not to touch park benches or picnic-tables.

Otherwise, nature is open for exploration!

How are you adapting to #LivingLocal during the current COVID circumstances?

Snap a photo and send it to our Gulf Coast CW Facebook page or Instagram. We’d love to see our GCCW viewers participating in the campaign! Be sure to tag #LivingLocalWithMtDew

See more of Tori B. on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or her personal website.