Living Local on the Gulf Coast with Tori B. and Mountain Dew

Gulf Coast CW

by: , The Gulf Coast

Posted: / Updated:

All over the Gulf Coast residents in the community are getting creative with how they spend their time during the COVID-19 Quarantine.

Tori B. from the Gulf Coast CW has teamed up with Buffalo Rock Pepsi and Mountain Dew to remind you of the beauty we have access to when we visit the Alabama State Parks.

Currently, the parks are still open to the public. Individuals must be safe about how they interact with others while visiting the park.

No groups larger than 10 are permitted and everyone must keep a 6 foot distance. Keep your hands washed and to yourself. Remember not to touch park benches or picnic-tables.

Otherwise, nature is open for exploration!

How are you adapting to #LivingLocal during the current COVID circumstances? 
Snap a photo and send it to our Gulf Coast CW Facebook page or Instagram. We’d love to see our GCCW viewers participating in the campaign! Be sure to tag #LivingLocalWithMtDew

See more of Tori B. on FacebookInstagramTwitter, or her personal website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories