LIVING LOCAL: Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. Visits Blue Angels Airshow Practice

(WFNA) What are your favorite summer activities to do?

Our GCCW Star, Tori Blackmon enjoys visiting the National Naval Aviation Museum because it’s educational, interesting and FREE!

Did you know… the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice their flight routines at the museum? The public can watch the practice, meet the pilots and get their autographs on select days. It’s a great event to bring the entire family to. The kids are sure to love it!

Have you enjoyed a Moutain Dew or Pepsi during an event or near a local landmark? If so, snap a photo and send it to our Gulf Coast CW Facebook page or Instagram for us to share. Be sure to use these hashtags if you post them: #LivingLocalWithPepsi #LivingLocalWithMtDew

Stay tuned-in to The Gulf Coast CW for more ways to #LiveLocal with Pepsi and Mountain Dew. We are proud to be a partner of Buffalo Rock Company this summer!

Connect with Tori B. on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or her personal website. Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more GCCW news and first-looks at GCCW content.