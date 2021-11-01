Living Life Without a Care, Eating Food and Riding Rides at The Greater Gulf State Fair!

The Greater Gulf State Fair is happening right now, from this past Friday, all the way until November 7th, and if you didn’t have an opportunity to make it out there this past weekend, I get it. Halloween weekend, chores, it happens. However, I wouldn’t miss the chance to check out all of the happenings that are taking place at The Greater Gulf State Fair while it’s still in town.

I checked it out on opening day on Friday so I would be able to give everyone the scoop on all of the coolness that would be taking place. For starters there was a petting zoo as soon as you walk into the fair and it was pretty cool because they had enough adorable animals for any four legged allies to come and meet with, and as cool as this may be for families and children, there were still plenty of rides for kids to be able to enjoy. The Greater Gulf State Fair had a little something for everyone!

My favorite part about the Greater Gulf State Fair was the food (shocking)! As you walk up and down the fair, your nose is tickled by the smell of delectable treats such as fried Oreos, funnel cake, corndogs, cotton candy, pizza and several different forms of chicken on a stick! It was all so delicious, as I came away from the fair claiming that was some of the best food that I have had in a while.

I don’t want to get too bogged down into the deliciousness of the food because I would be remiss if I didn’t mention all of the awesome rides that were at the fair. I saw a couple of classic favorites, as well as a few new additions to the assortment of heart racing fun that was featured at The Greater Gulf State Fair. All in all, I have to say that I had a pretty good time hanging out at The Greater Gulf State Fair and I definitely encourage everyone reading this article to make your way over to The Grounds as soon as you can before the fair ends next Sunday!

For more information on The Greater Gulf State Fair please visit: Mobile fair | Greater Gulf State Fair | Mobile Alabama Fairgrounds