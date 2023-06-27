MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — LIV Golf makes its first appearance in Continental Europe at the world-renowned Real Club Valderrama in Spain this weekend (June 30-July 2). You can watch the action Saturday and Sunday starting at Noon ONLY on The Gulf Coast CW!

This is the eighth of fourteen LIV Golf tournaments this season, with a total purse of $25 million for this event alone. LIV Golf is coming off its highest-attended American event, LIV Golf DC, and the individual and team championships are really heating up at the halfway mark.

Ranked among the top courses in the world and No. 1 in Europe, Real Club Valderrama has hosted numerous professional events, including the 1997 Ryder Cup – the first time the event had been held in Continental Europe. Valderrama was originally designed by famed golf architect Robert Trent Jones in 1974. Jones was brought back to work on the course when Jaime Ortiz-Patiño bought the course in the mid-1980s. Valderrama is widely considered to be the “Augusta of Europe” for its championship pedigree and immaculate maintenance.

Spanish star Sergio Garcia, the captain of Fireballs GC, was born in Borriol, Castellón, and has three professional wins at Valderrama and seven pro wins in his native country.