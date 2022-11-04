For this edition of Things to do with Theo, we had 2 young Future Business Leaders of America guests from Saraland High School come to visit us to talk about their upcoming event called “Rock the Land”, a part of the Reach and Teach program. This event will take place at Saraland High School on November 9th and tickets start off at only $10! This should be a great event with the Velcropygmies rocking the stage, and it’s for a great cause, helping our youth! So, check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn more!