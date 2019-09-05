Less Talk. More Action. GCCW Welcomes The Mel Robbins Show on 9/16

Did you hear the news? Mel Robbins is launching a daytime talk show this Fall!

Starting on September 16th, catch best selling author and the most booked female speaker in the world right on your home television. That’s right- you can watch The Mel Robbins Show weekdays at 11am on the Gulf Coast CW, starting September 16th.

According to The Mel Robbins website, the show will feature her practical, no-nonsense advice, and tangible life strategies and skills to push through the everyday challenges we all face. You are going to love it!

Learn more about Mel at MelRobbins.com and more about the show at MelRobbinsShow.com