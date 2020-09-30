‘Legends in Concert’ returns to OWA this week following Hurricane Sally closure

The cosplay community is amazing especially when you make friends that have the same interest as you. For part of my GCCW feature month I wanted to introduce you to some of my favorite cosplayers I find inspiring and have them tell you a little more about themselves as a cosplayer!

Katy is my unicorn. She’s truly one of a kind and a very rare individual. I always tell her she keeps my head on my shoulders because without her I would completely lose it. She’s always there to help me come up with great ideas and more often than not she’ll guide me to finding better and easier ways to do things because she knows my creativity is 90 to nothing. She recently exposed me to the fun and fantasy of Ren Faires and she’s always my go to con buddy. While Katy will cosplay princess related characters with me she also ventures out into other styles of cosplay like Bellatrix from Harry Potter and characters from LOTR.Introducing my friend, Katy.