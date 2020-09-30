‘Legends in Concert’ returns to OWA this week following Hurricane Sally closure
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Park at OWA is scheduled to open later this week following its closure after Hurricane Sally. Also, Legends in Concert will return to OWA beginning Thursday.
The first return show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Having closed shortly after opening in September due to Hurrican Sally, this new show Direct from London will feature Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Rod Stewart and George Michael for the first time on the Gulf Coast. This entertaining show features some of the world’s greatest tribute artists, along with a live band, magnificent costumes and elaborate theatrical sets.
