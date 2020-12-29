Last Chance to Save $10 on Pensacon 2021 Weekend/VIP Passes

Save $10 on weekend passes to Pensacon when you purchase before 2021!

It was announced Tuesday morning on the Pensacon Facebook page that weekend passes are on-sale now for the annual Pensacon convention. Buyers can save $10 if they purchase weekend passes or VIP before the new year. Single day tickets will be available starting January 1, 2021.

Pensacon 2021 will take place from February 26 to February 28, 2021

Gulf Coast CW is a huge fan of Pensacon and enjoys being involved at the local convention every year. Pensacon strives to be all inclusive by seeking out popular artists, actors, writers, and creators that all contribute to their respective fandom and allow fans to interact with them as well as to create events that cater to all types of fans.

One of the guests GCCW is excited to welcome is James Remar, who portrays Peter Gambi in The CW’s Black Lightning. He also appeared on another CW show, The Vampire Diaries.

Last year, the Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon and Super Fan TK Brooks talked with Matt Ryan and Nick Zano from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Keep an eye out for the Gulf Coast CW tent, team and hero vehicle at Pensacon 2021! Connect with GCCW by joining our Fans and Friends group on Facebook. You can also follow the Gulf Coast CW Facebook and instagram.

