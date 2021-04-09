Kong vs. Godzilla Star Kaylee Hottle Has Been Announced for Pensacon!

Pensacon just keeps getting bigger and better; and after today’s announcement, I think this just might be the most star-studded Pensacon, EVER! News dropped today that Godzilla vs. Kong star Kaylee Hottle, who played Jia in the latest installation of this monstrous rivalry, is the newest guest announced, to be making her very first Con appearance at Pensacon 2021!

In Godzilla vs. Kong, Hottle plays a deaf girl who is at the heart of the movie. She shares a special relationship with the colossal primate, and through this relationship, teaches Kong how to communicate using American Sign Language. Kaylee is deaf and ASL is her native form of communication, and her role is another large step for inclusion in today’s entertainment platforms. Kong vs. Godzilla earned over $285 Million at the box office; and that doesn’t even include the HBO Max viewers.

In addition to Kaylee, Pensacon boasts a wide range of talent and guests who will be making an appearance, including former Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Jason David Frank, David Koechner, best known as Champ from Anchorman, Kate Flannery who played Meredith on The Office, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry, Impractical Jokers’ James Murray and more!

Still want to go to Pensacon, but don’t have your ticket yet? Just go to Pensacon.com, where you can buy VIP, weekend or single day passes, or you can check out this site to enter for a chance to win 2 free weekend passes in one of our giveaways running from now until Pensacon! If that still doesn’t work for you, simply keep on following Gulf Coast CW on all of our social media platforms so you can still be a part of the action with Pensacon Live!