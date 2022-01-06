Kids Day At Medal Of Honor Park Headlines 5 Things To Do This Weekend For The Weekend Of January 7-9th

Kids Day – Mobile

Join us for a fun filled day just for kids as the City of Mobile presents Kids Day right here at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile! Kids in between the ages of 3-9 years old bring your own personal power wheel for a fun and friendly competition! There will be food trucks and a live DJ and it’s all beginning Saturday at 10am!

Kids Chefs Best on the Bay – Mobile

Come on out as The Cookery Project presents Kids Chefs on the Bay at the Exploreum Science Center in Downtown Mobile on Saturday evening at 5:30! This fundraiser will highlight guest chefs partnered with very talented kid chefs for a “mystery basket” style cooking challenge! This event will include admission to My Body Works Interactive Gallery, Young DJ light show, door prizes and more!

Styx in Concert – Biloxi

Styx is coming to the IP Casino Resort and Spa in Biloxi this Saturday with the show starting at 8pm. Styx has had 8 top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and have sold over 20 million records! With such classic hits as “Lady” and “Come Sail Away” this is a show that you don’t want to miss!

Pensacola Ice Flyers Present Star Wars Night – Pensacola Bay Center

You can have your own Book of Boba Fett at the Hanger at the Pensacola Bay Center as the Pensacola Ice Flyers will be taking the ice for Star Wars night Friday night! So help your Ice Flyers take on the force as they will have special Star Wars guests and Star Wars themed jerseys! The puck drops at 7:05 so don’t be late!

Rebirth Brass Band – Destin

For almost 4 decades, the Grammy award winning Rebirth Brass Band has been stunning fans with a fiery live show and a rich musical catalogue and they’re going to be at Lucille’s Music Hall in Destin Saturday at 8pm! Their trademark sound plays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, and the sounds from the streets they grew up on, so this is a vibe that you’re going to want to catch!