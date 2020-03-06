Kid Flash Returns Tuesday with a Zen New Attitude

Guess who Barry welcomes back to Central City on Tuesday night? You guessed it, Wally West. He may not have returned as quickly as most would after leaving their families nowadays, but we are excited to see him post Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The CW’s show synopsis claims the episode follows Wally as he returns to Central City “with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeves”. However, are his suspicions about the speed force the the only reason he came back? Tune-in and find out on a new episode of The Flash. It airs Tuesday, March 10 at 7PM on the Gulf Coast CW!

In the meantime check out these photos of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) on The Flash season 6 episode, “Death of the Speed Force”.

