Everyone knows Kelly Clarkson! She was the original American Idol and won multiple Grammy Awards. Her album sales have gone multi-platinum. Now this fall, WKRG 5 & The Gulf Coast CW will be home to the debut of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. It’s sure to be one of the hottest new shows of the season.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more show trailers and first-looks at GCCW content!