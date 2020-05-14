Katy Keene Star, Lucy Hale Talks About Season Finale

Gulf Coast CW

by: , The Gulf Coast CW

Posted: / Updated:

Lucy Hale talks about wrapping up the season finale of Katy Keene on The CW.

Considering COVID-19 happened halfway through the first season of #KatyKeene, Lucy seems pretty optimistic about where The CW writers have taken the show. In the interview she comments on the iconic clothing worn by characters, working with the costume designer, and filming in NYC. She also gives a glimpse into the show’s first season finale.

Be sure to tune-in and watch it at 7PM TONIGHT (Thursday, May 14) on The Gulf Coast CW!

Here’s a clip from tonight’s episode so you know what to expect:

Follow GCCW on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter for more news from The CW and first-looks at fresh Gulf Coast CW show content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories