Katy Keene Star, Lucy Hale Talks About Season Finale

Lucy Hale talks about wrapping up the season finale of Katy Keene on The CW.

Considering COVID-19 happened halfway through the first season of #KatyKeene, Lucy seems pretty optimistic about where The CW writers have taken the show. In the interview she comments on the iconic clothing worn by characters, working with the costume designer, and filming in NYC. She also gives a glimpse into the show’s first season finale.

Be sure to tune-in and watch it at 7PM TONIGHT (Thursday, May 14) on The Gulf Coast CW!

Here’s a clip from tonight’s episode so you know what to expect:

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more news from The CW and first-looks at fresh Gulf Coast CW show content.