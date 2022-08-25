Jurassic Quest – Mobile

Triceratops, Brontosaurus, T-Rex! Who didn’t grow up loving the majesty of dinosaurs when they were kids? Well, here’s your chance to live out all of your dinosaur dreams as Jurassic Quest is coming to the Mobile Convention Center all this weekend! There will be so many cool things to see and do, as all of your favorites from prehistory will be roaming around, as you get a first hand experience on one of the coolest things to do!

Black Beauty Expo – Pensacola

Then we have the 6th annual Black Beauty Expo at the Majestic Gathering Event Center in Pensacola this Saturday from 11am – 3pm. The Black Beauty Expo is a gathering that allows black women on the Gulf Coast to encounter new products, network, learn, and connect. This year’s theme is #BeAlive, and it’s all about you! So make sure you come on out to the Black Beauty Expo this Saturday!

Blue Wahoos Homestand – Pensacola

The Pensacola Blue Wahoo’s have another weekend homestand coming up as they take on the Montgomery Biscuits! Friday night is Derrick Brooks Bobblehead night, Fireworks Saturday and then Sunday its WKRG Family Day with WKRG News 5’s Chris Lugo throwing out the first pitch! So take me out to the ballgame to one of the most beautiful parks in America and watch the Blue Wahoos this weekend!

Saenger Theater Summer Movie Series: Jailhouse Rock – Pensacola

The Pensacola Saenger Theater Summer Movie Series is back, and unfortunately, we don’t own the rights to this weekend’s Movie, Saturday Night Fever, so instead here is a video of me trying to dance like Elvis. I tried. Come on down to the Pensacola Saenger Theater Saturday night at 7 so you can watch more of this, as well as the real thing on the big screen.

Bay Bites Food Truck Festival – Mobile

Last but not least, we have the Bay Bites Food Truck Festival this Saturday from 4 – 8pm at Cooper Riverside Park! Bay Bites is an annual food truck festival hosted by Mobile Bay Keeper benefiting their work for clean water, air, and healthy communities. Here you can enjoy delicious eats from the area’s best food trucks along with craft beer and wine, then add in some live music and lawn games too? Man, this is my kinda event to be at!