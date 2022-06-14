Juneteenth is known as a celebration or a “jubilee” for the emancipation of the final people held in captivity in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865 by the General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, with the proclamation of emancipation for those still in bondage, as Texas was the final Confederate holdout who still maintained institutionalized slavery. Over the years, Juneteenth has grown into a nationally recognized Federal holiday, that is also a celebration of Black-American culture. If you are looking to take part in the jubilee this year, here is a list of events around the Gulf Coast celebrating Juneteenth.

Mobile/Baldwin Counties

2022 Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageantry Program – This program is a unique pageantry experience for young ladies nationwide between the ages of 13-18. This pageant experience aims not only to showcase the inherent beauty and talent of these young ladies but to minimize stereotypes; develop a sense of self-confidence and pride; and deepen the understanding of African and Black/African American history and culture. This program will be hosted at The Battle House Hotel & Spa located in beautiful Mobile, Alabama from June 17-19, 2022!

Juneteenth: Education through Celebration – Starting out on Thursday June 16th, from 5:30-7:30pm, we will enjoy five minute history talks and cocktail hour at the History Museum of Mobile (111 South Royal Street). On Friday June 17th take part in the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail Tours from 2pm to Sundown. Sunday, June 19th, come celebrate with an afternoon full of family fun at the Hope Community Center from 2-6pm (850 Edwards Street). Live bands, DJ, inflatables, games and much more! Bring blankets or chairs to listen to the music and your coolers and snacks to keep the party going.

Third Annual Juneteenth – This event is being hosted by Keep 1 Going, an organization that prepares Baldwin County citizens to sustain themselves through workforce preparation, business networking and education. A portion of the proceeds will be used to sponsor two youth members to the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club’s summer enrichment program. Let’s keep the event and the movement growing! This will take place at 19128 Young St, Fairhope, AL.

City of Prichard Juneteenth Celebration – On Sunday, June 20th on Champion Square on S. Wilson Ave there will be a host of Juneteenth events: Open Ceremony & Jazz Brunch – 11 am -3 pm. Parade & Taste of Jubilee 3 pm-6 pm. Car Show 3 pm-7 pm. Then, on Monday, June 20th there will be a Mayor’s Ball and Awards Ceremony from 7 pm-11 pm at Flava’s Bar and Hookah Lounge 311 S. Wilson Ave. in Prichard.

Juneteenth Celebration – Black On Black Rhyme Presents Step2DaMic Poetry Troupe’s Ultimate Juneteenth Celebration featuring Nino Blacknez. Join us June 11th for a night of black excellence, ancestry, high vibes, and haikus. This is an open showcase for artists along the Gulf Coast so be sure to come and vibe on the mic. This event will be hosted by our very own Queen Black “the Poetess” & Hyrim Ether! You don’t want to miss this! Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8 at the Mobile Blend Nutrition Hub on 3526 Halls Mill Rd in Mobile.

Pensacola

The Juneteenth Gala – Celebration of Black Success is simply shining light on Black Entrepreneurs and hard working Black Men and Women. On Saturday, June 18th, we will be hearing music that our culture helped to shift with music from DJ Hale. We’re gonna experience some live old school, Jazz, funk, R&B, and much more From Melodious Allen and the Funks Heads. We will also be treated with music from 5 time Apollo winning Saxophonist Austin Paul Jr. There will also be a special Juneteenth Tribute coming from Dazz Productions_promotions. We also have Afro Latino Artist Willie Panama bringing in the Latino/Salsa vibes. This event will take place at the Museum of Commerce on 201 Zaragoza St.

Gallery Night June 17: “Juneteenth Kickoff” Presented By Publix – On Friday, June 17 from 5pm-9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Juneteenth Kickoff” in Downtown Pensacola! Part of the Journey to Juneteenth celebration statewide, Gallery Night’s June event will highlight the federal holiday with special performances, art and food.

The Watson Family Foundation Presents: Juneteeth A Family Reunion For The Culture – This event will be a Juneteeth celebration to remember! We will have live performances, live DJ, food trucks, clothing, jewelry, kids zone, face painting & many other fun surprises! Come out for a family fun filled event for the culture! This celebration will take place at Museum Plaza at 120 S. Church St., Saturday, June 18 from 12 PM – 6 PM.

Juneteenth: “Stop the Violence” – Come out and celebrate a Juneteenth and “Stop the Violence” event at the Brent Baseball park Saturday at noon. We’re bringing the community together to educate, uplift and enjoy a family fun day. There will be live music and entertainment, there will be a kid zone with bounce houses, face painting, food fun, games and much more. This is a family affair! Food trucks and vendors will be present with items to purchase. Bring your lawn chairs and tents! More guest speakers and entertainment to be added.

Juneteenth Blues and R&B Lawn Party – Gregory The Southern Gent “Pookie” Presents A “Juneteenth” Emancipation Day R&B and Blues Lawn Party (A Journey to Juneteenth Event) this Saturday, June 18, in Downtown Pensacola at 205 E. Zaragoza St. behind Tivoli High House from 10-3pm, Featuring Keyla Richardson & Friends with music By DJ Shannon.

Mississippi

2nd Annual Gulfport City-Wide Juneteenth Freedom Weekend 2022 – The family-friendly three-day event, called the Gulfport City-Wide Juneteenth Celebration – Freedom Weekend, kicks off Thursday, June 16, 2022 with 2nd Annual Oratorical Contest and ends Sunday, June 19, 2022 with the 2nd Annual Jamii Awards & Freedom Brunch. Please visit https://gptjuneteenthcel.wixsite.com/gulfportcity-widejun for a full list of event details for the weekend.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival – Come out and celebrate Juneteenth with CORE (Community Organization Responsible for Engagement)! This event will be take place Saturday from 1pm – 5pm at 902 de la Pointe Dr., in Gautier. Founded in 2019, CORE is a community organization responsible for engaging youth and young adults in the Jackson County area through community service, education, and information.

Ft. Walton Beach

Juneteenth Music Festival – The Juneteenth music festival is a festival to bring the community together ane celebrate one another ! We will have live Artist, DJ’s, vendors, and activities for the kids. So bring your beach chairs and tents and celebrate enjoy an amazing moment in history with an amazing community! This event will take place at the Fort Walton Landing Beach Saturday from 11am – 7pm.

Yung Joc Juneteenth Party –



