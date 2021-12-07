Joy To The World! The Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas Concert Is Here!

This Saturday and Sunday, the Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be holding their annual Christmas concert ‘Joy To The World’ at the Saenger Theater in Downtown Mobile. Many classical holiday songs will be played during the show including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Away In A Manger’, ‘O Tannenbaum’, ‘O Holy Night’ and more! This year, the Mobile Symphony Orchestra will have a special guest performing with them, soloist Ricardo Rivera. Scott Speck, Musical Director for the Mobile Symphony Orchestra describes what the addition of Rivera means to this year’s holiday concert, “Singing is such an important part of our holiday tradition, and this year we welcome the marvelous baritone Ricardo Jose Rivera to Mobile. Ricardo joins us for a celebration of the most beloved traditional Christmas music, including some Latin holiday favorites, and even an operatic aria or two”

Ricardo Jose Rivera is an acclaimed baritone soloist was a semi-finalist in the Met Opera National Council Auditions, as well as a leading role of Acalán which with the Ft. Worth Opera in 2019. Ricardo most recently performed Schaunard in La bohème with the Sarasota Opera, as well as the baritone solos in Carmina Burana with the National Chorale in David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center. Ricardo is also a graduate of the Mannes School of Music at The New School in New York City, where he earned his bachelors and masters degrees as well as a professional studies diploma.

This is a great event that’s local for you and your family to attend if you are looking for some great classical holiday music for an evening.

WKRG News 5 is a sponsor of this event. For more information on the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Joy To The World Concert go to JOY TO THE WORLD – Mobile Symphony Orchestra.