Jason David Frank Kicks Off 2021 Tour at 3 Alarm Comics in Biloxi, MS



JDF is more than a Ranger, He’s a Role Model.

Biloxi, MS (WFNA) – Jason David Frank is more than a Power Ranger. He’s also an eighth degree black belt. actor, and friend to his fans. In 2020 he launched the Power Ranger Protection Program to bring hope to the comic book that couldn’t gather at annual conventions due to covid. When 2021 rolled around and things didn’t appear to be any different, he decided to extend the project indefinitely, (or at least until further notice.)

He kicked off his 2021 tour for the #PowerRangersProtectionProgram at a comic book shop right here on the Gulf Coast: 3 Alarm Comics in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Other stops on JDF’s tour include Big Easy Comics Sunday, January 24th, in Covington, LA and Showcase Comics and Collectibles Monday, January 25th, in Slidell, LA.

Congratulations to the Gulf Coast CW’s Walker watch and win giveaway, Stephanie Rhodes! She will receive a Power Rangers action figure autographed by Jason David Frank.

