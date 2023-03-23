This one is for the ladies, sorry fellas! This Saturday, the Women of South Alabama Supporting Student Athletes, also known as the Jag Gals, will be holding their Ladies Only Champagne Brunch and Bingo at Via Health on Dauphin Street in Mobile from 11am-2pm. This is an event where you can kick back have some brunch and a great time for a good cause, as the proceeds go to help the University of South Alabama Student Athletes! And fellas, we have a way for you to participate too! So, check out today’s Things to do with Theo to find out more!