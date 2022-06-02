Gala For Kids – Biloxi

We’re going to start off in Biloxi with the Junior Auxiliary Biloxi – Ocean Springs Gala for the Kids! This event benefits children and their families in east Harrison and west Jackson counties of Mississippi and surrounding areas. Last year serving almost 20,000 children alone! Party kicks off at 7pm at Studio B at the IP Casino Resort and Spa!

Festival of Flight – Pensacola

Now over in Pensacola, for one day only the National Naval Aviation Museum opens its doors to the public to present the Festival of Flight honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. There will be scavenger hunts, museum and flight adventure deck tours, a performance by the Blue Anchor Belles and plenty of events for the kids! If you want to have fun while learning about America’s great Naval history, make sure you come on down to the National Aviation Museum Saturday from 9am to 4pm!

Triathlon – Pensacola

The Pensacola Triathlon will be bright and early Sunday morning at 6:15 at Maritime Park Main Street. As one of the first races on the Gulf Coast’s calendar the Pensacola Triathlon is a must-do. Start your race with a swim in the refreshing Pensacola Bay, bike along the scenic out-and-back course and run through Historic Pensacola neighborhoods and past cheering spectators. The race concludes with a festive waterfront awards party featuring music, great food, and something cold to drink!

Ballin’ on the Bay – Mobile

Then all this weekend we have the Youth Basketball of America’s basketball tournament showcase Ballin’ on the Bay. That’s 3 days of basketball action with one of the top basketball tournaments in the Southeast! More than 100 teams from around the Gulf Coast will compete on multiple courts at the Mobile Convention Center! The action is going to be hot and heavy so go to Mobile Sports Authority.com for more information.

Gulf Coast Kids House FUNDraiser – Pensacola

Last but not least we have the Gulf Coast Kids House FUNDraiser at Pie-ology Pizza in Pensacola! We all want to help children and we all love pizza, so there is too much motivation not to check out this event! You can eat pizza with a purpose this Friday from 11am til 7pm and if you can’t make it, they’re accepting online orders too! So the only question is, what topping should you choose?