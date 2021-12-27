Jabel Hendrix Release Date Announced For The Mobile Influenced Hit Song “Get Down”

One thing that I love about my job here with The Gulf Coast CW is that I am constantly in contact with interesting and talented people. Sometime last week, I was messaged by my friend DJ Blayze from WBLX about an up and coming musical artist, who recently completed recording their new single “Get Down”, Jabel Hendrix. Now, if that last name sounds familiar, that’s because it should, as Jabel is related to questionably the greatest guitarist of all time, Jimi Hendrix.

Jabel was born right here in Mobile, and lived in Europe for the first years of his life where his parents introduced him to such musical influences such as Elton John, David Bowie, Michael Jackson as well as being introduced to Jazz, Rock, Pop, Gospel and the “Alt-Rock” genre of the 1990’s.

After speaking with Jabel on the phone, I got a real sense of pride that he has for Mobile, and the Gulf Coast, and it was that pride that led him to write his latest single “Get Down”. A Mardi Gras inspired track that is sure to have you jamming out at any occasion.

“Get Down” will be available on all digital outlets on January 7th, 2022. Any lover of music and Mobile should absolutely check it out! Click the following link to gain access to the exclusive pre-order Get Down