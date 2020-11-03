Introducing GCCW’s November Super Fan: Cosplayer and Creator, Martha Howard

For the month of November, the Gulf Coast CW is featuring cosplayer and creator, Martha Howard, best known as “Little Red Fox Cosplay.”
Little Red Fox is an award-winning seamstress and costumer known for innovative designs and use of materials that challenge both her skill level and her artistry. She believes that cosplay is about having fun and being whoever or whatever you want to be!
Red is passionate about costuming, and is always willing to answer questions or help with projects. She has taught many classes on patterning, machine sewing, and garment construction, both in a group setting and one-on-one. She is currently working on a video tutorial series for beginning seamstresses, and hopes to see that project released in the coming year.
