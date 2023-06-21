MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The CW Network is the new exclusive home of the Emmy® Award-winning weekly studio series INSIDE THE NFL, it was announced by Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. First premiering in 1977, INSIDE THE NFL will kick off its 47th year of production this fall and air for the first time ever on broadcast television, making its Gulf Coast CW debut on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:00pm CT and streaming on The CW App and cwtv.com.

“We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome INSIDE THE NFL to the CW Sports family,” commented Miller. “For almost five decades, INSIDE THE NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”

“Generations of football fans have grown up watching INSIDE THE NFL,” said Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot INSIDE THE NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

INSIDE THE NFL is the first authoritative look-and-listen-in to every week’s greatest moments and unforgettable stories throughout the NFL season, showcasing previously unseen angles of pivotal game action captured by NFL Films’ legendary cinematographers and revealing behind-the-scenes audio of how it all happened.

Past cast members of the storied program dating back to 1977 have included Dan Marino, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Carter, Cris Collinsworth, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, Bob Costas, Jerry Glanville, Jimmy Johnson, Boomer Esiason and the late Len Dawson and Nick Buoniconti. Hosts and producers for the revamped 2023 edition will be announced at a later date.

