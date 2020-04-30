Incorporate the Good Things

Many things have changed over the last few months due to the COVID-19 Self Quarantine. Although these changes have been mostly temporary, some of them could actually benefit us in the long run. That is, if we choose to incorporate the positive changes into our lives long-term.

Tori Blackmon from the Gulf Coast CW has put together a list of “good things” to incorporate into our everyday lives once our self-isolation is over. Consider building the following activities into your individual routine:

Everyday walks

Checking on friends, neighbors and relatives

Being health conscious

Washing hands and using sanitizers frequently

Having game nights (virtually)

Donating to local shelters

Contributing to food banks

Volunteering

Helping those in need

Staying creative and sharing it with others

Spreading joyful moments with one another online

Savoring the sense of community

Commitment to saving your favorite local businesses

Communicating our feelings with others in a positive way

Supporting the arts

Being active in the lives of our children

Making education at home a top priority

Showing respect to one another

These are only a few of the POSITIVE changes that our community has become accustom to in recent times.

