“I Still Believe” offers escape and hope during COVID-19 outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – ‘I Still Believe’, a faith based movie shot in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, is now available on demand.

“As we ‘self-quarantine’ we are looking for outlets, anything to distract us for the moment or two. And ‘I Still Believe’ gives us both the distraction and HOPE”, said Movie Producer Scott Lumpkin.



Scott Lumpkin producing ‘I Still Believe’

Gulf Coast residents can pick out familiar landmarks while watching the movie from their homes.

“There are so many local sights to be seen or heard, Pete Blohme’s ‘Sunset Pointe Restaurant’ is mentioned and seen in the movie. Dauphin Street Sound, Spring Hill College, downtown Mobile, The Mobile Museum of Art & The Fairhope Yacht Club to name a few.”

Scott Lumpkin includes skateboarding in all of his movies



The film stars KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh, and Gary Sinise. It is one of many productions brought to the Gulf Coast by Lumpkin, who lives in Fairhope.

“One of the good parts of making movies at home is the opportunity it provides for our locals to get a hand in the movie. We had young adults from the Mobile area make their debut in the industry on this film. From working in camera, set dressers, the office team, locations, props, sound department, & costumes; we had more Alabama natives on this film than most that come to town and hopefully, everyone of those kids and their families have enjoyed watching something they help contribute to creating.”

Behind the scenes of ‘I Still Believe’

Lumpkin hopes people can escape into the movie and gain an extra smile from seeing and hearing mentions of home. “So many of our local musicians are playing as band members in ‘I STILL BELIEVE’, Strange Her from Fairhope play Jeremy Camp’s band and The Underhill Family Orchestra, from Mobile…and Christian Heiden, Seymone French’s bass player. If you watch close you can see a Red Clay Strays shirt, and quite a few stickers from local bands; as well as a cameo from professional skateboarder Mike McGill.”

Lumpkin says grumblings in the film industry are saying it may be as long as October before they can start rolling cameras again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully this HOPE that we find from ‘I Still Believe’ gives us the strength to unite and support our local family through what’s yet to come, until we can make it to the other side and be stronger than ever before”, said Lumpkin who included the following hashtags. #MOBILEUNITE #SOCIALDISTANCING #ISTILLBELIEVE #HBYCO #THANKYOUSKATEBOARDING

