How to Watch Nancy Drew From The Beginning

Guess what? You can still watch the episodes of Nancy that you missed (or re-watch the ones you loved!) 🕵🏽‍♀️

Stream The CW’s new Nancy Drew series from the beginning for FREE using The CW app. It’s the perfect way to catch up before show returns in 2020! 🔎

About NANCY DREW: Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.



Connect with NANCY DREW Online:

Follow NANCY DREW on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cw_nancydrew/

Like NANCY DREW on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwnancydrew

Follow NANCY DREW on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_nancydrew

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW episode trailers and first-looks at CW content.