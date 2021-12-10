“Holiday Pops: Around the World” With The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- A man was charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) after he allegedly stomped on a kitten and killed it.

James Thomas Miller, 40, was charged Dec. 10 with third-degree felony animal cruelty after investigators say he stepped on a kitten to keep it from crying. Miller told deputies he "was unhappy with it," according to the arrest report.