“Holiday Pops: Around the World” With The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra

The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops concert featuring the Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale, Voices of Northwest Florida and more is tonight at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center at Northwest Florida State College. This event will be filled with timeless holiday classics that will put you in the mood for the holiday spirit. With guest artists expected to perform there will be a wide array of musical styles that will be represented from Europe to Latin America, from Hanukkah favorites to soul and gospel renditions of holiday classics. When coupled with “fresh arrangements” and superb guest artists from the community along with “Emerald Coast’s premiere professional orchestra in the beautiful main hall of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center”, this is a holiday show that you won’t want to miss!
For more information visit: mattiekellyartscenter.org/events