Nelly in Concert – Biloxi

Mr. Country Grammar himself is coming back to the Gulf Coast as Nelly will be at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Friday night at 8! I don’t need to go in to detail about Nelly, because if you were partying in 2000, you already know what it is! So, make your way to the Beau Rivage Friday night cause it’s going to be hot in there, just try to keep on all your clothes!

Maxwell Presents: The Night Tour – Mobile

Next, we have Neo-Soul royalty, Maxwell coming to the Mitchell Center in Mobile for his Night Tour with special guest Leela James, Sunday night at 8. Let me put y’all on some game if you don’t know who Maxwell is. Maxwell has 2 certified platinum albums, “Embrya” and “Now”, has won 3 Grammy’s, 6 Soul Train Music Awards and his first studio album “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” has been cited as helping to spawn the Neo-Soul musical genre of the late ‘90’s and early 2000’s. If you’re trying to feel the vibe, the Mitchell Center Sunday night is where you want to be!

Gary Allan Presents: The Ruthless Tour – Mobile

Then we have Country Music maverick Gary Allan bringing his “Ruthless Tour” to the Mobile Saenger Theatre on Friday night at 7:30! Gary Allan has 3 certified platinum albums and has had several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list, including number one hits “Man to Man”, “Tough Little Boys”, “Nothing on but the Radio” and “Every Storm.” So, come on down to the Mobile Saenger Theater Friday night to hear the “Ruthless Tour” live!

The Mobile Opera Presents: The Elixir of Love – Mobile

The Mobile Opera is back at it with another great production as they will be showing “The Elixir of Love” with two shows running this weekend on Friday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at The Temple in Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Opera always puts on a great show, and

“The Elixir of Love” will definitely continue that trend! So, make your way down to The Temple in Downtown Mobile on Friday or Sunday!

Boo at the Zoo – Gulf Breeze

And last but certainly not least we have something for the kids as we have Boo at the Zoo, at the Gulf Breeze Zoo every Saturday and Sunday until the 30th from 10am til 5pm! Celebrate Halloween with the animals, put on your costumes and bring the family to the Gulf Breeze Zoo for trick-or-treating, a bounce house, face painting and, of course, the awesome animals!