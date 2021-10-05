Here’s What To Expect From The Gulf Coast CW For The Rest Of 2021!

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! – A new one hour special will air on Friday, October 29th from 7p-8p

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween: A one hour special will air on Saturday, October 30th from 8-9p

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021: A one hour special will air on Friday, November 26th from 7-8p

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer: Airing on Friday, November 26th from 8-9p

Wellington Paranormal: A new half-hour holiday episode will air on Saturday, November 27th from 7:30p-8p

The Waltons’ Homecoming: A new 2 hour movie will air on Sunday, November 28th from 7-9p

Beebo Saves Christmas: A new animated one hour special will air on Wednesday, December 1st from 7-8p

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas: A new one hout special will air Wednesday, December 1st from 8p-9p

Silent Night- A Song For The World: A 2 hour special will air on Saturday, December 4th from 7p-9p

Christmas Around The World: A new one hour special will air on Wednesday, December 8th from 7p-8p

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us: This special edition of Penn & Teller will air on Friday, December 20th from 7p-8p

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021: A new one hour special will air on Sunday, December 12th from 8p-9p

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021: A new 90 minute special will air on Wednesday, December 15th from 7p-8:30p

Dogs Of The Year 2021: A new one hour special will air on Thursday, December 16th from 7p-8p

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade: A new 2 hour special will air on Friday, December 17th from 7p-9p

Popstar’s Best Of 2021: A new one hour special will air on Tuesday, December 28th from 7p-8p