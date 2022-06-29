Get your July 4th forecast from WKRG

Mobile County

Mobile

The City of Mobile is hosting a celebration event at Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park on July 4th from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration will start at Mardi Gras Park where a “kid zone” will be set up, which will include a DJ, inflatable bounce houses, games and vendors. At Cooper Riverside Park there will be live music by New Orleans Karma from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., food and fireworks which are set to start at 9 p.m.

Semmes

Mary G. Montgomery High Schools football stadium will be filled with music as American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will be performing at the city’s annual Independence Day Celebration. The celebration will be on July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Saraland

The Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting it’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Saraland High School. Show goers will park and watch the fireworks from their cars and food trucks will be there. The event will be July 2nd with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 9 p.m.

Creola

The City of Creola will be holding a Fourth of July Celebration on July 4th. The celebration will include free food and activities and will begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Baldwin County

Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will be hosting a Fireworks show on July 4th starting at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to construction from damage that happened with Hurricane Sally hit, officials will be shooting the fireworks off from the center of the pier. The City of Gulf Shores officials said this means that the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach and the Gulf State Park are the best places to watch the firework show from.

Orange Beach

The Wharf will host family-friendly activities in the Entertainment District. Come out for kids’ activities from 5 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Daphne

Officials with the City of Daphne have planned a firework show to celebrate the holiday. The show will take place at Al Trione Sports Complex on July 4th at 9 p.m.

Fairhope

The Baldwin Pops Band will be having an Independence Day Concert as part of the City of Fairhope‘s Fourth of July celebration. The event will be held at the Fairhope Pier starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

NW Florida

Pensacola Beach

Let Pensacola Beach get you into the patriotic spirit this Independence Day! With the sugar-white sands of Pensacola Beach under your feet, keep your eyes focused on the night skies this 4th of July for a dazzling fireworks display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and Santa Rosa Sound. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. so arrive early to reserve your spot on the sand or the Boardwalk!

Fort Walton Beach

The City of Fort Walton Beach will celebrate Independence Day at the Landing on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 5-9 p.m. The event is free to the public and includes kid activities, live music and a firework show.

Destin

n honor of Independence Day, the City of Destin and Compass Resorts will host the 36th Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show. The fireworks show can be seen over the East Pass and will begin at 9 p.m., Monday, July 4th. Tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Tuesday, July 5th at 8:30 pm.