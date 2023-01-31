For the 2023 LIV Golf Tournament there are 14 different events, which means 14 different immaculate courses that the most exciting golf will take place on. From Mexico to the U.S., from London to Jeddah, Singapore to Spain, here is a brief description of the courses and events of the LIV Golf Tournament for 2023.



Mayakoba

El Camaleon Golf Course, a 620-acre luxury resort nestled amid lagoons, jungle, and tranquil oceanfront of Mexico’s Riviera Maya, will play host to LIV Golf Mayakoba, February 24-26, 2023.

Tucson

The Gallery Golf Club, a spectacular club that spans from the narrow canyons of the Tortolita Mountains to the scenic landscape of the Sonoran Desert, will play host to LIV Golf Tucson, March 17-19, 2023.

Orlando

The Orange County National, featuring rolling fairways and large contoured greens will play host to LIV Golf Orlando, March 31-April 2, 2023.

Adelaide

The Grange Golf Club, located Northwest of South Australia’s capital city, will play gost to the country’s debut LIV Golf event, LIV Golf Adelaide, April 21-23, 2023.

Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club, situated on the premier island of Sentosa featuring breath-taking views of the Singapore iconic cityscape, will play host to LIV Golf Singapore, April 28-30, 2023.

Tulsa

Cedar Ridge Country Club, a beautifully manicured championship golf course, and ranked as one of the top 100 courses in America, will play host to LUV Golf Tulsa, May 12-14, 2023

DC

Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, a magnificent course with expansive lakes and breath-taking, unobstructed views of the Potomac River, will play host to LIV Golf, May 26-28, 2023.

Valderrama

Real Club Valderrama, located in Sotogrande, Andalucia and considered one of the best conditioned courses in the world, will play host to LIV Golf Valderrama, June 30-July 2, 2023.

London

The Centurion Club, located to the west of St. Albans in the rural Hertfordshire countryside, exploring pine woodland and displaying breathtaking views, will play host to LIV Golf London, July 7-9, 2023.

Greenbrier

The Old White Golf Course, with tree-lined fairways leading to well-guarded greens, recognized as one of the most scenic courses in all of golf will play host to LIV Golf Greenbrier, August 4-6, 2023.

Bedminster

The Trump National Bedminster, a breath-taking course in the prestigious New Jersey countryside, with sprawling bunkers and brilliantly contoured greens, will play host to LUV Golf Bedminster, August 11-13, 2023.

Chicago

Rich Harvest Farms, an oasis of nature tucked between wetlands, forest, farmland and Illinois prairie grass will play host to Liv Golf Chicago, September 22-24, 2023.

DORAL, FL – OCTOBER 29: Team Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC plays his shot from the 16th tee during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 29, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Miami

Trump National Doral, a tropical oasis of fabled greens, beautiful lakes and recognised as one of America’s most iconic golf resorts, will play host to LIV Golf Miami, October 20-22, 2023.

LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf Course, one of the most beautiful courses in the Middle East, characterized my manicured fairways and greens, will play host to The LIV Golf Team Championship, Jeddah, Nov 3-5, 2023