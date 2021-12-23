Here Are Your New Years Eve Celebrations Around The Gulf Coast!

Mobile

Moonpie Over Mobile (Downtown) – Come on out to see Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave in Downtown Mobile, followed by the Moonpie Drop, fireworks and a laser light show!

Tilly’s Dance Club (7939 Cottage Hill Rd.) – Doors open at 7PM. Party favors for everyone. Professional Photo Booths will be set up for pictures. There will be a Champagne Toast at Midnight with lots of confetti, noise makers, and excess celebration. Must be at least 21 years old to attend.

The Strikers Club (The Locale, 4128 Government Blvd.) – The event is semi-formal from 8pm – 2am and DJ Mack and DJ Lo will entertain on the 1s and 2s. We will provide a champagne toast at midnight. See any Strikers member for more details or to purchase tickets.

New Years Eve w/ Fat Lincoln (Veets Bar, 66 S. Royal St.) – 2020 & 2021 Nappie Award Winners for best local cover band will be helping you bring in the New Year at Veets from 9pm-1am.

The Stable’s Bar New Years Eve Bash (352 St. Francis St.) – Come join us for an unforgettable New Years Eve. We are holding nothing back as this is our first New Years Party! The Alabama Game will be on at 2:30, Michigan game will kick off at 6:30.

Pensacola

Pensacola Beach New Years Eve Fireworks Display (Pensacola Beach) – Keep your eyes focused on the Pensacola Beach skies this New Year’s Eve for a free firework display along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. At the stroke of midnight, a dazzling light display, provided by the beach chamber, will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

New Years Eve Bash at 200 South (200 S. Palafox PL.) – It’s almost that time to ring in the new year with us at our 200 South New Year’s Eve Bash. We will have live music from DJ dr0ne, a photo booth with Leafy Collective , and specials galore! Free to attend – but VIP packages will be offered $90 single/$160 couple.

Funeral 2021 – New Years Eve Celebration (Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St.) – We’re ready to bury the year 2021, and our third annual funeral for the year is back to close the casket. Join us for a night to remember as we put this year behind us.

Annual New Years Eve Bash (Flora-bama, 17401 Perdido Key Dr.) – The Flora-Bama is THE place to be on New Year’s Eve! Live music on all three stages will be rockin’ until the party stops. Food, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast will be sure to contribute to good times On The Line as we ring in the New Year, Flora-Bama style!

Rick Monroe New Years Eve Party (Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Rd.) – We have a great party planned for New Years Eve!! We’re gonna have Rick Monroe at Whiskey Runners Saloon!! $10 get’s you in the door as general admission, BUT…$35.00 gets you in the door VIP with BOTTOMLESS DRINKS ALL NIGHT LONG!!

New Year’s Eve Dinner (Seville Quarter 130 E. Government St.) – Start and end your New Year’s Eve at Seville Quarter! We invite you to join us for a Four Course Special Dinner on New Year’s Eve. Early Bird 5:30pm seating: $60; 8:00pm seating: $70. FREE general admission into Seville Quarter’s New Year’s Eve Party with dinner reservation!

Baldwin County

Reelin’ in the New Year (The Wharf, Orange Beach) – Join us as we welcome 2022 with our annual Reelin’ in the New Year Street Party presented by Pepsi, WKRG News 5 + Miller Lite. Let’s bid adieu to 2021 in the grandest of style with live bands, family friendly activities AND adult-centered fun all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop and a fireworks finale presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer!

Fairhope New Year’s Eve Celebration (Downtown Fairhope) – Watch out 2022, here we come! Mark your calendar for the City of Fairhope New Years Eve Celebration on the 31st! Come, dance and celebrate to the beats of Blackberry Breeze from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for our NYE Street Party!

New Years Eve at Perdido Beach Resort (27200 AL-182, Orange Beach) – The Mixed Nuts will perform at Perdido Beach Resort for New Years Eve 2021! Perdido Beach Resort is located on the Alabama/Florida line and hosts one of the largest NYE parties on the Gulf Coast.

New Years Eve Fireworks (OWA) – Let’s celebrate a new year together! We’ll countdown together and blast off the fireworks early! Save the date for fireworks over OWA on New Year’s Eve! Spend your New Year’s Eve outdoors with your family in The Park or in Downtown, and let’s celebrate. We made it! This is a socially-distanced event.

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach

New Years Eve (HarborWalk Village, 34 Harbor Blvd., Destin) – Flash Flood begins the celebration with live music at 7:00pm followed by our headliner band taking the stage at 9:30pm, The A-Town A-List! Countdown with us until the 2022 Midnight Ball Drop & party into the New Year at HarborWalk Village!

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise (Sunquest Cruises, 9300 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin) – Ring in the new year aboard a yacht. This exclusive 21+ event includes a 4.5-hour dinner cruise with live entertainment, a 5-course chef-prepared dinner, party favors, fireworks, and of course – a midnight champagne toast. Adults (21+): $190/ea. Guaranteed Window Table +$75/table

An Electronic New Years Eve Party (Downtown Music Hall, 212 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Ft. Walton Beach) – Come on down to the Downtown Music Hall for An Electronic New Years Eve party with raffels all night, craft vendors, live painting, projection visuals and free champagne at midnight!

New Years Eve Mardi Gras Ball (The Village Door Dance Club, 36 Fishermans Cv. Destin) – This New Year’s Eve come party with us! Free drinks from 8:30-9:30, Blinky beads, & Champagne Toast at midnight. Enjoy the best DJ music and party in style this New Year’s Eve!

Mississippi

2022 New Years Eve Party and Balloon Drop (Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd. Biloxi) – Time to put your party pants on and celebrate the new year to come! We are hosting our annual NYE Party and Balloon Drop in our Family Entertainment Center! We will have 3 balloon drops; 1st: Little Tykes at 7:00pm, 2nd: Kids drop at 9:00pm, 3rd: Countdown and Balloon Drop at MIDNIGHT to ring in the new year! DJ Zero Core will be performing from 9:00 pm – 1:00 am! Games will be Half-Price starting at 10pm until closing! Free Entry and All ages are welcome! We can’t wait to ring in another new year with you!

1st Annual New Years Eve Bash (South Beach Even Center, 289 Veterans Ave, Biloxi) – We are bringing in 2022 with a New Years Eve party with food and champagne provided (Cash Bar only!) VIP ticket comes with food, seating at a VIP table which includes one premium bottle of champagne per table, and a 360 photo booth. General admission ticket comes with food, champagne and and 360 photo booth. Food will be buffet style.

New Years Eve at b’Lux (b’Lux Bar and Lounge, 291 Iberville Dr. Biloxi) – $15 pre-sale tickets plus VIP areas with bottles of champagne Money/balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Theme- black and gold glitz and glam. b’Lux bringing in the New Years with you!

New Years Eve Celebration (Elaine’s Lounge, 1915 31st Avenue, Gulfport) – Lets TOAST 2021 and Ring 2022 in all the way live! Free Party Favors with a Champagne Toast at Midnight and complimentary hors d’oeuvres! Enjoy the best Ole school on top of the best of todays R&B, Neo Soul, Party Blues, reggae, and Hip-hop! We play it all for the Mature adult party crowd, featuring the legendary Dj MixX Maestro & Dj E-100 in the Mix all night..