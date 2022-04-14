Easter Eggstravaganza – Mobile Flea Market; Saturday 9am-5pm

Take some Easter pictures at the Easter booth, hunt for vendors with candy, enjoy a day of family fun, and of course, all the shopping and flea finds that you know and love at Mobile Flea Market.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt – Coastal County Brewing, Pensacola; Saturday 5pm

No pixie stix or tootsie rolls for you… instead there will be a couple hundred eggs with a combination of Free Beer Cards and Raffle Tickets, and it’s up to you to hunt ’em down! Sorry kids, this one is 21 and up only. The eggs will be hidden behind the Beer Garden just before the event begins, then come 5pm, it’s gonna be GO TIME!

Toddler Egg Hunt – Kiddiewinks The Play Cafe; Foley; Friday 10am

This Friday April 15, 2022. Doors open at 9am. Egg hunt begins at 10. We will have a raffle to win an Easter basket and another raffle for a free visit for one child. Drawing is at 12. Make sure to mark that you are going so we can have enough treats and eggs for everyone!

Easter Egg Hunt At The Fort – The Fort Park at Spanish Fort Center

The Fort is hosting it’s annual Easter Egg Hunt with 5,000 eggs to find! 9:00am: Special Needs on Lawn,10:00am: Ages 3 & Under on Lawn, 11:00am: Ages 4-6 in Circular Field adjacent to The Fort, 12:00pm: Ages 7-9 at The Fort & Kids Park, 1:00pm: Ages 10+ at The Fort & Kids Park. Signs will be posted for each respective group. Additional Activities: 10am – 2pm: Pictures w/Easter Bunny, 11am – 8pm: Bounce House,

4pm – 7pm: Live Music by Stormfolk.

USA Alumni Easter Egg Hunt – Hancock Whitney Stadium; Mobile; Saturday 9:30am-10am

USA alumni and their families are invited to the Jaguar Training Center on Saturday, April 16 for the Alumni Easter Egg Hunt! There will be eggs and prizes for all children. Then, head to in Hancock Whitney Stadium immediately following the egg hunt for the annual Jaguars Spring football game. There is no charge for either event. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Egg Scramble – Shiloh Baptist Church; Saraland; Saturday 1pm-4pm

Come join us for a fun time on Saturday April 16th. We will have egg hunts for different age groups, inflatables, food, and games.

Easter Bunny Selfies – Rouses Market on Airport Blvd.; Mobile; Saturday 11am-1pm

Children of all ages are welcome to take a FREE Selfie with the Easter Bunny & decorate an Easter cookie from our Bakery! Parent or guardian will need to take pictures of little ones. Limit 1 cookie per child

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT – Lillian Recreational Park, Lillian; Saturday 10:30am

APRIL 16, 2022 at 10:30am at the Lillian Recreational Park, 33914 Widell Avenue,

Lillian AL 36549.

Community Easter Egg Hunt – Amelia City Park; Saraland; Saturday 10am-Noon

Invite your family, friends, neighbors, & co-workers to join us for our Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 16 at 10am. We are excited to be with our community once again to celebrate our Risen Savior!

Spring Fling Easter Celebration! – Dotch Community Center, Mobile; Saturday 10am-4pm

With all day activities beginning at 10am there will be pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, a petting zoo, food trucks and more! Starting at 11am there will be a Easter Egg Hunt for children 8 and under, however remember to bring your Easter basket!