MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- "She was one of the most beautiful souls I have ever had in the studio," said Keylan Laxton, General Manager and Chief Engineer for Dauphin Street Sound.

Laxton and his crew worked with Actor Kim Cattrall this week to record a song for the movie 'About My Father'. The movie is currently being filmed on the Gulf Coast, also starring Robert De Niro.