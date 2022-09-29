We all love our grandmothers and grandfathers, and on today’s Things to do with Theo we have an event where we can help those in need with Harvest for Hope as they’re holding a fundraiser in Fairhope at Oak Hollow Farm, October 7th to help support the Community Hospice Foundation. This will be a great time for a great cause where your ticket will get you food, beverages, a drawdown ticket and you get to bring a plus one! So check out todays Things to do with Theo to learn more about this great event!