Pensacon HalloweenFest is back and better than ever as they come to a brand new location at Splash City, October 1st and 2nd! On top of all of the awesome cosplay that you have come to expect and love with Pensacon, now you have the spooky element added to it as Pensacon HalloweenFest helps to kick off off Splash City Adventures’ Haunted Nights, with events happening every weekend of October. But HalloweenFest is so much more as there will be a costume contest for both adults and kids, as well as a plethora of special guests and surprises! To make this event even better is that it is free to attend and the proceeds for this event will go to the Ronald McDonald Charity House! So, not only are you having a spooky good time, but its also for a great cause. Check out today’s edition of Things to do with Theo for all of the details!